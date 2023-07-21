NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 70 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 1.8 %

Walmart stock opened at $157.47 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.06 and a fifty-two week high of $159.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.89 and its 200-day moving average is $147.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

