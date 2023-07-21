NewSquare Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 134.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $180.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $39.08.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

