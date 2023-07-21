NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 1,312 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 90.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LLY. SVB Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.91.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $463.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $469.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $445.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at $47,241,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

