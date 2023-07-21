Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Price Target Increased to $3.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nextdoor (NYSE:KINDFree Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.25 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Nextdoor in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Nextdoor from $2.55 to $3.30 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE KIND opened at $2.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.73. Nextdoor has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KINDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.52 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 65.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nextdoor will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

