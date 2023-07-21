NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Raised to $11.30

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $9.75 to $11.30 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.81.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $935.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Oladipo Iluyomade sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,056 shares in the company, valued at $99,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,845,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,804 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,317,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,936,000 after acquiring an additional 934,921 shares in the last quarter.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

