NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Trading Up 0.8%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.26. 38,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 13,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

NextSource Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $158.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70.

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project covering an area of 425 square kilometers located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

