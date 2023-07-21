Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial goods maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Nidec had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 3.06%.

Nidec Stock Up 5.3 %

Nidec stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.54. Nidec has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

