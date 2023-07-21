NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,348 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $22,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,240 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE NKE traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,920,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,889,607. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.72 and a 200 day moving average of $118.70. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,210 shares of company stock valued at $26,228,475. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.03.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

