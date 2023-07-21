Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,316 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $16,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,296,000 after purchasing an additional 890,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MSCI by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after buying an additional 467,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 29,646 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,259,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in MSCI by 26.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after acquiring an additional 251,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $509.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $476.05 and a 200-day moving average of $506.15. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.00 and a 1 year high of $572.50.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $551.82.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

