Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,713 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $20,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23.8% during the first quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 58.4% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $263.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

