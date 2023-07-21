Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 44,345 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 488,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,345 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $15,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in VICI Properties by 5.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,690,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,766,000 after acquiring an additional 134,830 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on VICI shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of VICI stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $32.49. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

