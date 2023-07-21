Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,170 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $20,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $121.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.73 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.36.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

