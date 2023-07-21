Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151,296 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $26,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,106 shares of company stock worth $14,981,816. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $191.72 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.11 and a 12 month high of $191.72. The stock has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

