Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $58.33 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 17,328 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $58,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,758,969,000 after purchasing an additional 654,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

