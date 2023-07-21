Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,889 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $17,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Kroger by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Kroger by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $47.72 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

