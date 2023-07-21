Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $18,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $347,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMP opened at $356.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $238.78 and a one year high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.83.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.98 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

