Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,778 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $19,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,071,000 after acquiring an additional 42,855 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,610,000 after purchasing an additional 247,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,006,000 after purchasing an additional 180,012 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Biogen from $332.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.19.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $276.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.58. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.65 and a twelve month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

