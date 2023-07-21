Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $21,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.33.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $266.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.29. The stock has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.