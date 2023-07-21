Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 25,939 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,939 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $22,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.9 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $68.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

