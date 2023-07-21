Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,161 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,161 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $18,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,332,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,904,491,000 after buying an additional 831,057 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,766,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $447.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $474.63 and a 200 day moving average of $492.84.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $637.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.11.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

