Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $5.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth $52,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 6.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.76.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

