Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Announces Earnings Results

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $79.91 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $69.54 and a 12 month high of $104.57. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.79.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 51.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.77.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

