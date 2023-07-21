Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Lowered to C$36.00 at CIBC

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.34% from the company’s previous close.

NPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$41.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. CSFB upped their target price on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.32.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Northland Power stock traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$27.41. 282,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.41. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$25.67 and a 1 year high of C$47.13.

About Northland Power

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.26). Northland Power had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of C$621.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$663.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.2359706 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

