NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0506 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $10.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWHUF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 233 income-producing properties and 18.6 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

