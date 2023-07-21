NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) PT Lowered to $59.00 at Mizuho

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $57.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NWE opened at $58.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $61.24.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.76 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.12%. Equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $70,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NorthWestern by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NorthWestern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,506,000 after acquiring an additional 74,439 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in NorthWestern by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

