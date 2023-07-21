Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.96.

Shares of NCLH opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $307,523.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 174,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,339.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,319.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 358,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,392. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after buying an additional 5,549,673 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,141,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,193,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after buying an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

