Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $105.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The company has a market capitalization of $222.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.23.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Novartis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after acquiring an additional 377,693 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the period. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

