Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Hits New 52-Week High at $105.61

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.61 and last traded at $105.39, with a volume of 487417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. Novartis's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

