NVE Co. (NVEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

NVE Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $79.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day moving average of $81.76. The company has a market cap of $382.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.24. NVE has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $100.19.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 59.33% and a return on equity of 35.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Patricia M. Hollister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $172,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $89,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other NVE news, Director Patricia M. Hollister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $172,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $89,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel A. Baker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total transaction of $1,743,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,769,433.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NVE by 67.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 466,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,719,000 after buying an additional 18,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

About NVE

(Get Free Report)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.