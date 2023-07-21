NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.83

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.83 and traded as high as $39.45. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $39.22, with a volume of 29,096 shares changing hands.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.63%.

Insider Activity at NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

In related news, insider John Alban acquired 1,000 shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.03 per share, with a total value of $39,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,112.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 15.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $272,000.

About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

