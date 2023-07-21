NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $216.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $175.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.76.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $211.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.34 and a 200-day moving average of $181.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $224.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

