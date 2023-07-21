Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires 1,852 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2,232.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

NYSE BHC remained flat at $9.59 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 533,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,178. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.23). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 381.67% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BHC shares. TD Cowen lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

