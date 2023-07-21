Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires 433 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.6% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.9 %

QCOM stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,827,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,839,576. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $135.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average of $119.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

