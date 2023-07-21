Oakworth Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,363,000 after acquiring an additional 58,340 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 36.9% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.55. 585,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,904. The firm has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.14.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

