Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $1.74 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 2.9 %

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $15.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $554.13. 717,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

