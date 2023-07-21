Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE T traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,217,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,789,641. The company has a market capitalization of $105.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

