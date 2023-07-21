Oakworth Capital Inc. Increases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Southern accounts for approximately 0.3% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $369,131,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $124,282,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Southern by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,616,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,876,000 after acquiring an additional 823,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 56.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,064,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,664,000 after acquiring an additional 743,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,881,721 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Stock Performance

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.57.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,036. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

