Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 594 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 123.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FTV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.53. 275,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $57.43 and a one year high of $75.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.60.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Barclays increased their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.30.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

