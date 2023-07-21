Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,539 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,973,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,627,572. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $140.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

