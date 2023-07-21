Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $67.00

Octopus AIM VCT PLC (LON:OOA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.88), with a volume of 152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.50 ($0.90).

Octopus AIM VCT Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £122.85 million, a PE ratio of -167.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 71.94.

Octopus AIM VCT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 3.55%. Octopus AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,463.41%.

Octopus AIM VCT Company Profile

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

