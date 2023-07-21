OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) PT Raised to $37.00

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
OFG Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OFG stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70.
Insider Activity at OFG Bancorp
In related news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 20,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $562,039.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,658.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFG Bancorp
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 101.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.
About OFG Bancorp
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.
