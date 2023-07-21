OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) PT Raised to $37.00

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OFG stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $164.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.60 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 16.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 20,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $562,039.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,658.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 101.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

