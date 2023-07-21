Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $375.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $398.36 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $411.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $302,241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,550,000 after buying an additional 425,324 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after buying an additional 411,516 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after buying an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,388,134,000 after buying an additional 220,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

