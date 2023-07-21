Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2023

Barclays began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLFree Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $375.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $398.36 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $411.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $302,241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,550,000 after buying an additional 425,324 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after buying an additional 411,516 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after buying an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,388,134,000 after buying an additional 220,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.