Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSBC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 60,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 30.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,541,000 after buying an additional 179,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,827,000 after buying an additional 62,934 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

Old Second Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 76,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,126. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 28.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Articles

