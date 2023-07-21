Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $65.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on Omnicell from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Omnicell from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of OMCL opened at $62.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -157.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Omnicell has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $114.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.22.

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.34. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $290.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicell will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.76 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,512,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $581,536.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Omnicell by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,815,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,829,000 after acquiring an additional 537,452 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,360 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,194,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,087,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 18.3% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,004,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,932,000 after purchasing an additional 155,509 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

