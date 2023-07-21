One Day In July LLC Acquires 12,951 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.32. 356,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,143. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

