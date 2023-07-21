One Day In July LLC Has $27.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

One Day In July LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 5.3% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. One Day In July LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $27,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.55. 756,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,303,837. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.39. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $105.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2319 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

