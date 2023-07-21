One Day In July LLC Makes New Investment in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

One Day In July LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,043,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,962,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,887,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 379,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,278,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 837,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,712,000 after purchasing an additional 23,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NV5 Global

In related news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $333,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,840 shares in the company, valued at $7,216,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NV5 Global Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVEE. Maxim Group upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NV5 Global from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th.

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $110.68. 12,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.41. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.30 and a 1-year high of $154.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $184.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

