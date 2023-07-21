One Day In July LLC Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

One Day In July LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

NYSE KO traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,469,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average of $61.31. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

