ONE Gas’ (OGS) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $73.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OGS. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Up 1.2 %

OGS stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.03. 110,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,846. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.65. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $68.86 and a 52-week high of $89.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3,937.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,119,526,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Gas

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.