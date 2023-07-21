ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Decreased by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,026 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises approximately 1.7% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in ONEOK by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,536,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,022,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,512 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.29. 283,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average of $64.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Articles

